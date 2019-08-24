Financial Services industry dominates transactions at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week with 1.815 billion shares valued at N10.441 billion traded in 10,701 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the Conglomerates industry followed with 197.802 million shares worth N286.209 million in 1,066 deals, while the third place was Industrial Goods industry with a turnover of 100.366 million shares worth N2.176 billion in 788 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 2.337 billion shares worth N19.712 billion in 18,379 deals were traded by investors in contrast to a total of 726.607 million shares valued at N10.459 billion that exchanged hands last week in 12,915 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 1.244 billion shares worth N3.348 billion in 2,907 deals.

A total of 3,943 units valued at N1.684 million were traded this week in 16 deals compared with a total of 1,292 units valued at N15,283.55 transacted last week in 7 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 1,673 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N1.674 million were traded this week in 31 deals compared with a total of 4,009 units valued at N4.111 million transacted last week in 16 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 3.07% and 3.25% to close the week at 27,800.17 and N13.524 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Insurance Index which depreciated by 1.38% while the NSE ASeM index closed flat. ($1=N305)