Financial Services Industry dominates transactions at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange this four-day trading week with 1.179 billion shares valued at N12.746 billion traded in 13,272 deals.The market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Tuesday, October 19, 2021 a Public Holiday to commemorate the Islamic festival of Eid-il-Maulud.

The weekly report released by the Nigerian Exchange on Friday in Lagos showed that the ICT Industry followed with 131.585 million shares worth N2.151 billion in 636 deals, while the third place was Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 110.828 million shares worth N 262.227 million in 928 deals.

The report added that a total turnover of 1.565 billion shares worth N18.384 billion in 21,621 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 2.838 billion shares valued at N31.653 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,355 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, E-Tranzact International Plc and Access Bank Plc accounted for 626.888 million shares worth N6.303 billion in 3,677 deals, contributing 40.07% and 34.29% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 549 units valued at N10,680 were traded this week in 7 deals compared with a total of 135,084 units valued at N2.041 million transacted last week in 17 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 12,256 units valued at N12.227 million were traded this week in 19 deals compared with a total of 19,603 units valued at N21.192 million transacted last week in 19 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.78% to close the week at 41,763.26 and N21.794 trillion respectively.

However, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Main Board, NGX 30, NGX Banking, NGX Oil/Gas, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which appreciated by 1.64%, 0.80%, 0.69%, 1.40%, 2.59% and 0.03% respectively, while the NGX ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N410)