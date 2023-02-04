Financial Services Industry dominates transactions at Nigerian bourse

A total turnover of 3.789 billion shares worth N27.500 billion in 20,333 deals was traded this

week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 756.769 million

shares valued at N13.653 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,248 deals.According to the weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NGX, the Conglomerates Industry followed with 78.306 million shares worth N210.522 million in 746 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 54.009 million shares worth N1.923 billion in 3,405 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Universal Insurance Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 3.048 billion shares worth N4.653 billion in 2,674 deals, contributing 80.45% and 16.92% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It explained that a total of 1.082 million units valued at N11.738 million were traded this week in 62 deals compared with a total of 3,892 units valued at N785,073.87 transacted last week in 38 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.95% to close the week at 54,213.09 and N29.528 trillion respectively.

In the Bonds section, a total of 31,683 units valued at N32.251 million were traded this week in 35 deals compared with a total of 29,711 units valued at N29.901 million transacted last week in 27 deals.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Consumer Goods index which depreciated by 0.42%, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat ($1=N461.04)