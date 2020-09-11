Financial Services industry dominates transactions at Nigerian bourse

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart this week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with 980.482 million shares valued at N6.987 billion traded in 11,634 deals.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday by the NSE showed that the Conglomerates industry followed with 59.758 million shares worth N72.458 million in 550 deals, while the third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 58.869 million shares worth N1.349 billion in 2,862 deals.

It added that a total turnover of 1.226 billion shares worth N10.842 billion in 19,529 deals were traded this week by investors in contrast to a total of 2.209 billion shares valued at N10.957 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,013 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Custodian Investment Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 404.171 million shares worth N3.847 billion in 3,910 deals, contributing 32.97% and 35.48% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 54,457 units valued at N283.940 million were traded this week in 18 deals compared with a total of 126,119 units valued at N655.919 million transacted last week in 36 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 7,125 units valued at N7.762 million were traded this week in 15 deals compared with a total of 1,016 units valued at N1.099 million transacted last week in 8 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.05% to close the week at 25,591.95 and N13.351 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE Lotus II, and NSE Industrial Goods, which appreciated by 0.53%, 0.14% and 0.35% respectively while NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N380).