Fintech Dreamcash To Represent Cameroon At Africatech Awards In Paris

45 African startups from across the continent have been nominated for the Africa Tech Awards 2022, organised by the Africa Finance Corporation IFC alongside Viva Technology.

The Africa Tech Awards aims to recognise and support impactful startups across the continent that are driving change.

It has three categories including the fintech category which, unsurprisingly, received the most entries; 124 entries. This category includes DreamCash from Cameroon, Proxalys Senegal, SingPay Gabon, and Applied Logic Ltd from Nigeria among others.

The nominees were selected from over 300 entries submitted from across the continent. Between 15 and 18 June, three final winners will emerge at an awards ceremony in Paris.

“The number and quality of the entries received is a testament to the vibrancy of the African technology scene, which has proven resilient even in the face of the many challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. These awards will help scale up innovations in key sectors such as climate technology, health and financial services, which are essential to support the continent’s sustainable and inclusive growth,” said IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop.