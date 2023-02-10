Fintech partnership offers investment window to Ivorians

Sirius Capital has entered into an innovative partnership with fintech Julaya, which will provide Ivorians an opportunity to invest in the stock market directly via mobile money technologies.Offering a wider variety of financial products while facilitating access to quality financial services for the Ivorian population.

This is the objective set by Sirius Capital, an intermediation and management company (SGI) operating on the Regional Securities Exchange (BRVM), and the Franco-Ivorian fintech of electronic payment, Julaya.

The two companies signed a partnership on Thursday February 9 in Abidjan, which will allow Ivorians to invest in the stock market via mobile money technologies and their bank cards.

In concrete terms, the digitisation project will enable customers to facilitate their transactions to their securities accounts with SGI in all simplicity.

They will be able to make deposits and receive dividends directly on their Mobile Money accounts, a statement seen by APA said.

“We are convinced that fintech and digitalisation are key tools to accelerate the development of finance in Cote d’Ivoire and Africa in general. This is why we are delighted to collaborate with Julaya to offer a new approach to stock market investment to Ivorians. This initiative scheme is perfectly in line with our strategy to provide innovative and accessible financial solutions to all,” said the Managing Director of Sirius Capital, Ismaël Cissé, quoted in the statement.

According to Mathias Léopoldie, CEO of Julaya, this “partnership with Sirius Capital will allow unbanked and banked Ivorians to benefit from access to innovative and quality financial products, without constraints.”

The partnership between Sirius Capital and the payment fintech Julaya represents a major innovation in terms of draining public savings to the financial markets, said its promoters, adding that this initiative opens new opportunities for investors and contributes to the growth of the financial sector in Côte d’Ivoire.