Fire destroys Uganda mattress factory

Published on 28.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Fire has partly destroyed a mattress factory in Njeru Municipality, located in the central Ugandan district of Buikwe, APA learnt on Monday.According to police spokesman Hellen Butoto, the fire was first noticed at 9am on Monday when it had already grown out of control.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that half of the structure housing the mattress factor has been razed to the ground, incurring losses running into millions of shillings.

The incident comes barely a week after a fire outbreak destroyed the main building at Makerere University.

Butoto said Monday’s fire incident is being investigated by the police.