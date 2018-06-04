Fire guts Victor Arrey Mengot’s residence

The village residence of one of the Minister of Special Duties at the Presidency Victor Arrey Mengot reportedly went up in flames at the weekend.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in his native Mbinjong village in Manyu Division with villagers only getting up to find the roof of the house completely burnt down.

Security forces immediately descended to the scene to take stock of the damage as an investigation into the fire incident has been opened. The Minister is yet to make any public statement on Saturday’s incident

Victor Arrey Mengot who is the CPDM’s permanent delegation head to Manyu is not the first official to see his house go up in flames.

In March, the Alou residence of the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development was set ablaze by unknown men after an upsurge in violence in the area that saw security forces exchange fire with armed men.