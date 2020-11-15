Fire guts business complex in Kigali suburb

International › APA

An early morning fire gutted dozens of shops in a building complex serving for various business purposes at Gisozi a hill overlooking Kigali city, a police source confirmed on Saturday.The affected part of the modern market largely includes shopping malls for clothes, mattress shops, and tailoring rooms.

No injuries have been reported in the incident, but construction materials in the stores, clothes, and mattresses had perished.

Firefighters have not determined the cause of the blaze.

A series of fire incidents have over the years been reported at Gisozi Business Centre, including the one reported in Agakiriro Workshops in June last year, leaving properties worth around Rwf 20 million destroyed.

Last year’s fires destroyed a lot of merchandise and materials that were valued at over Rwf2 billion and this included goods from hardware stores valued at Rwf1.5bn.

