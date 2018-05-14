Fire guts Orange Cote d’Ivoire gadget

Orange Cote d’Ivoire has suffered a CFA2 billion after one of its equipment was gutted by fire last month, the company’s Managing Director Mamadou Bamba revealed on Monday.According to Mr. Bamba, the fire may have been deliberately set to target one of its strategic facilities located in the administrative and business district of Abidjan.

It is home to thousands of connections linking the country to Africa and the rest of the world.

“Wires were severed and we found on the scene of the disaster, a ladder that was probably used by the authors of the crime” Bamba said.

He told journalists that Orange Cote d’Ivoire has since lodged a complaint with the Public Prosecutor and an investigation by the Directorate for Computer Science and Technological Traces of the police is currently underway.

Didier Kla, Digital Director and Technologies at Orange Cote d’Ivoire said since May 2, “the restoration of fixed, mobile, Internet services affected by this fire, has been gradually restored in the most impacted communes are the Plateau, Adjame and central Cocody.

“As of today, we are at a recovery rate of 85 percent of our network, which should be fully restored between May 20th and May 25th, thanks to our technical teams, which are working day and night” Mr. Kla added.