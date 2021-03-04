Fire guts section of Nigeria’s int’l airport

A section of Nigeria’s main airport in the commercial hub Lagos has been gutted by fire, APA learnt on Thursday.Sources said the blaze which happened on Wednesday, had engulfed Kenya Airways at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport before it was eventually put out with the help of firefighters from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The cause of the fire is not yet known and there was no indication that it disrupted aviation activities at Nigeria’s biggest and busiest airport.

The airport authorities have not issued a statement about the incident.