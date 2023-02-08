International › APA

Fire outbreak reported in 121 Households at Muna El-Badawi IDP camp in Nigeria’s Borno State

Published on 08.02.2023 at 19h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says 121 households have been affected by a fire at Muna El-Badawi IDP camp in Jere local Government area of Borno State in northern Nigeria.The North-East Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Alhaji Usman Aji, who confirmed the incident to Radio Nigeria in Maiduguri, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the fire, which resulted from a cooking device, actually started in one of the makeshift houses.

According to him, the number of victims affected was “not beyond the capacity of the state and local governments” and that NEMA has been providing monthly intervention to IDPs in the camp.

The report distributed by the APO Group on behalf of the National Emergency Management Agency explained that Muna El-Badawi camp has a population of more than 50,000 displaced persons from nine local government areas of the state.

It added that the Camp has recorded several fire outbreaks. For instance, in 2022 alone, five incidences were reported and in most cases the cause of the blaze was “not known”.

