International › APA

Happening now

Fire ravages more than 2,500 date palms in southern Morocco

Published on 11.08.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

Fires ravaged, on Tuesday, several hectares of date palms in the communes of Taliouine and Toughza tagrsift in the Zagoura region in southern Morocco.“The heat wave, the strong winds and the very dry state of the palm trees helped the fire to spread in record time,” local sources told Moroccan TV channel 2M.ma.

 

The fire destroyed more than 2,500 palm trees in the region, they added. In addition to the high wind speed and the presence of dry trees and palms which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, elements of the civil protection were confronted with difficulties in intervening due to the absence of roads leading to the burned fields.

 

An investigation was launched to clarify the circumstances and causes of the fire. A special team has also been dispatched to the area in case another fire breaks out.

 

The province of Zagora is known for the quality and diversity of its date production. According to figures from the Regional Office for Agricultural Development (ORMVA) in Ouarzazate, date production for the 2019-2020 agricultural season in Zagora province is estimated at more than 63,000 tonnes.

 

The number of palm trees in the province is estimated at 600,000, including 200,000 date palms, spread over several oases, including Agdez, Mezguita, Tanzouline, Mhamid, Maider basin, Fezouta and Ternata.

 

Tags :





DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top