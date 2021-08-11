Fire ravages more than 2,500 date palms in southern Morocco

Fires ravaged, on Tuesday, several hectares of date palms in the communes of Taliouine and Toughza tagrsift in the Zagoura region in southern Morocco.“The heat wave, the strong winds and the very dry state of the palm trees helped the fire to spread in record time,” local sources told Moroccan TV channel 2M.ma.

The fire destroyed more than 2,500 palm trees in the region, they added. In addition to the high wind speed and the presence of dry trees and palms which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, elements of the civil protection were confronted with difficulties in intervening due to the absence of roads leading to the burned fields.

An investigation was launched to clarify the circumstances and causes of the fire. A special team has also been dispatched to the area in case another fire breaks out.

The province of Zagora is known for the quality and diversity of its date production. According to figures from the Regional Office for Agricultural Development (ORMVA) in Ouarzazate, date production for the 2019-2020 agricultural season in Zagora province is estimated at more than 63,000 tonnes.

The number of palm trees in the province is estimated at 600,000, including 200,000 date palms, spread over several oases, including Agdez, Mezguita, Tanzouline, Mhamid, Maider basin, Fezouta and Ternata.