Fire has ripped through the top floor offices of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) headquarters at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area in Accra on Sunday.Eyewitnesses say black smoke began to fill the clear Sunday sky around 9:00 am before the raging flames became visible.

Firefighters are battling the raging inferno but they are impeded by little success.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.