Firm aids Nigeria’s Agric-business sector with access to over $250m credit facilities

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed, has said that the organization has facilitated the flow of N77.7 billion (about $254 million) from commercial banks into the Agric-business sector of the country.Speaking at his investiture and award ceremony by the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) in Abuja, Abdulhameed said the money had assisted and supported smallholder farmers, especially to boost production and earn a better livelihood.

He noted that more than 700,000 farmers had also been trained on best agronomic practices and financial education.

Abdulhameed added that NIRSAL has directly facilitated the distribution of high-quality agricultural inputs to more than 500,000 smallholder farmers.

According to him, the organisation has developed a product known as the Secured Agricultural Commodity Route (SACR), a transportation system designed to facilitate the easy and timely movement of agricultural produce from farms to the market.

Local media reports on Wednesday quoted Abdulhameed as saying that the organisation would continue to work towards transforming the agri-business and the agricultural space of Nigeria.

NIRSAL was launched in 2011 and incorporated in 2013 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a dynamic, holistic $500 million public-private initiative to define, measure, price and share agribusiness related credit risk.