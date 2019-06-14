Firm opens 100th store in Nigeria, invests over $32m

The Franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry gourmet frozen yoghurt, Eat n’ Go Limited, has announced the opening of its 100th outlet in Nigeria.Speaking at the unveiling of the store in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Eat n’ Go Limited, Patrick McMichael, said the 100th store was a reflection of the firm’s commitment to bringing quality and innovative food products to Nigeria’s quick service restaurants, while also becoming the premier dynamic and unique food operator in Africa.

“Right now, we are celebrating our 100th store today, but we are already up to the construction of 116 stores as we speak and we are still looking for sites, we have a plan to open more than 300 stores across Nigeria in the next five years,” hr said.

The report by Nigeria’s Vanguard newspaper on Friday said that McMichael stated that over N10 billion (about $32 million) had been invested in growing the business in Nigeria.

According to him, the company will continue to invest, courtesy of its partnership with strong local banks in the country.