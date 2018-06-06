First batch of Cuban doctors arrive in Kenya

The first batch of 50 specialized Cuban doctors arrived in the country on Tuesday night ready to be deployed across the country’s 47 counties.The move to hire 100 Cuba doctors has faced stiff opposition from Kenyan doctors, who have faulted the government’s plans to hire medical workers from Cuba while thousands are jobless in Kenya.

The government has defended the move saying that the country is struggling with a shortage of specialized health workers.

County governments have signed a memorandum of understanding which will see the 100 Cuban medical specialists deployed in all 47 counties, after a two-week induction which starts on 8 June.

According to the government, Kenya’s doctor-to-patient ratio remains 1 doctor to every 16,000 patients, which means the country is not anywhere near meeting the ratios required for the provision of quality healthcare to a majority of Kenyans.

The next batch of Cuban doctors is expected in the country on Thursday. Each county will get at least two specialized doctors.

The deal to hire the doctors was struck when President Uhuru Kenyatta paid an official visit to the Caribbean country earlier this year.

Cuba has one of the best healthcare systems in the world, and Kenya is seeking to learn from the Cuban model.

According to officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU), Kenya has only 4,344 doctors in the public sector serving an estimated population of 38.6 million Kenyans.

The country has a deficit of 34,445 doctors, way below the World Health Organization (WHO) standards. WHO recommends a ratio of 44.5 nurses, physicians and doctors to take care of 10,000 people.