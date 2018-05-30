First Cameroonian child to undergo heart surgery in Israel presented to public

Two-year old Adriana was presented to the public on Wednesday at the Israeli embassy in Yaounde after undergoing surgery to fix a heart problem.

Presenting the Adriana to the press on Wednesday May 23 in Yaounde, the Israeli Ambassador Ran Gidor revealed it was the first child from Cameroon to be treated thanks to the healthy cooperation Cameroon enjoys with Israel.

The young Manuella and her grand mother arrived Israel on May 26 and were immediately taken charge of and underwent surgery by the Israel Foundation Save A Child’s Heart, SACH.

The child’s grand mother Petega Marie Noelle praised the the foundation for their professional treatment of her daughter and called for Israel to extend the help to other children in Cameroon suffering from heart problems.

A cry that was well received from the Israeli Ambassador H.E Ran Gidor who assured they are ready to work with various local foundations to extend a hand to children suffering from heart problems.

Though everybody can not be taken in charge, the Ambassador promised