First confirmed COVID -19 case in eSwatini

Published on 14.03.2020 at 02h21 by APA News

eSwatini has a confirmed case of Coronavirus Infectious Disease (COVID-19) involving a 33-year-old woman who returned from the United States.The case was confirmed on March 13 at a laboratory in South Africa where  the woman’s doctors had sent her specimen after she reported with the  symptoms.

“A 33-year-old woman returned from the United States in the end of  February, proceeded for a business meeting in Lesotho, came back on 7th  March 2020 and was later seen by a private practitioner,” said Health  Minister Lizzie Nkosi in a statement released on Friday evening.

She said the patient was stable and has been isolated and monitored.

The minister also reported that the two other suspect cases that were reported on Tuesday tested negative for the virus.

These are of two females aged 38 and 39 who had contact with visitors from Germany and had travelled to that country.

About 12 other cases are being investigated by the ministry which is expecting their results in the next two days.

