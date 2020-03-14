First confirmed COVID -19 case in eSwatini

eSwatini has a confirmed case of Coronavirus Infectious Disease (COVID-19) involving a 33-year-old woman who returned from the United States.The case was confirmed on March 13 at a laboratory in South Africa where the woman’s doctors had sent her specimen after she reported with the symptoms.

“A 33-year-old woman returned from the United States in the end of February, proceeded for a business meeting in Lesotho, came back on 7th March 2020 and was later seen by a private practitioner,” said Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi in a statement released on Friday evening.

She said the patient was stable and has been isolated and monitored.

The minister also reported that the two other suspect cases that were reported on Tuesday tested negative for the virus.

These are of two females aged 38 and 39 who had contact with visitors from Germany and had travelled to that country.

About 12 other cases are being investigated by the ministry which is expecting their results in the next two days.