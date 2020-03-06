First Coronavirus case detected in Cameroon

The government of Cameroon on Friday, March 6 confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus in the country.

According to a release signed by the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda, a 58-year old French man who arrived Cameroon on February 24 had tested positive of the virus.

The patient has been placed at the isolation centre of the Yaounde Central Hospital for appropriate treatment, the Minister said.

Dr Malachie Manaouda used the opportunity to call on Cameroonians to remain calm and reassured government has taken measures to avoid the propagation of the virus.