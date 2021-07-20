First ever Embassy of Qatar inaugurated in Rwanda

Qatar has officially opened its new embassy offices in the City of Kigali with plans to promote bilateral relations with the government of Rwanda, a diplomatic source confirmed Monday.The office inauguration event was officiated in Kigali city by Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Vincent Biruta and the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Rwanda, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Sayed.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abudlrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Qatar envoy said the relation between both countries is a distinguished and well established relation.

This established relationship since May, 2017, has been reflected in the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and signing of many agreements and memorandums of understanding in air transport, Investment, tourism, taxation, sports, culture exchange, education, agriculture and visa fees exemption of entry for both citizens and deepened cooperation in military training.

Qatar has also made significant investments and acquisitions of 60% shares in the Bugesera international airport which is expected to boost Rwanda’s economy and strengthen aviation partnerships between both national carriers – Qatar Airways and Rwandair.

“This inauguration would not have taken place without the premiers and wise directives of His Highness, the Emir of the State of Qatar and His Excellency the President of Rwanda, to develop and advance this relationship to serve the best interests of both countries,” said Ambassador Mohammed Al Sayed, who is also the first envoy of Qatar in Rwanda.

In this regard, Mohammed Al Sayed said that the embassy building inauguration will enhance the above bilateral achievements for a good, better and friendly relations of the two peoples.