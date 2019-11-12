First Irish trade mission heads to Kenya

The Irish Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Ms. Heather Humphreys will lead Enterprise Ireland’s trade mission to Kenya as the nation seeks opportunities in the East African country’s agriculture, education and construction sectors.The two-day trade mission will take place between November 14 and 15, during which Irish firms and government officials will have opportunities to discuss areas of mutual co-operation with their Kenyan counterparts.

The trade mission aims to raise awareness of Ireland as a source of world class products, services, and technologies.

As Europe’s fastest growing economy with the fastest growing tech population in the EU, Irish businesses are making a global impact, delivering innovative solutions to business partners across the globe.

“With Kenya currently pursuing the ‘Big Four’ agenda, part of which includes widening Universal Healthcare (UHC), there are aligned opportunities for Kenyan and Irish companies. This is a promising market for Irish companies which have excelled in the delivery of quality and affordable medical devices,” said Humphreys in a statement issued in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Coupled with a thriving startup ecosystem and having one of the world’s most resilient supply chains, Ireland is delivering a big impact to many industries globally.

Several Irish companies are additionally expected to announce deals they have secured in various sectors over the two-day period.

“As a world leader in agri-technology and agri-engineering Irish companies have also excelled in the dairy industry which is an important sector for Kenya. We are delighted to undertake this first Irish trade mission to Kenya to build strengthened trade ties between Ireland and Kenya.” said Minister Humphreys.

Latest data from Enterprise Ireland indicates that Ireland exported goods and services worth €29.405 million (3.35 billion shillings) to Kenya in 2018 comprising food, industrial, life sciences and consumer products.