First Quarter: Mozambique-China trade up 24.24 percent

Trade flows between Mozambique and China grew by 24.24 percent to $33.5 million in the first two months of 2018, compared with the same period last year, figures seen by APA on Tuesday suggest.Figures published by the Chinese Customs Service have revealed that in January and February, Chinese imports into Mozambique reached $22 million which represents a 34 percent increase over the same period in 2017 against $11.5 million of exports to China, which represents a nine percent growth.

This data shows that Mozambique is China’s fourth largest trading partner in the Lusophone world after Brazil, Angola, and Portugal.

Brazil was China’s main trading partner in the Portuguese speaking world, with $1.449 billion worth of trade during the period covered represents a forty percent increase.

Angola’s trade with China reached $462 million, a 32 percent increase as both of these countries had a healthy trade surplus, largely based on primary exports.

In total, trade between China and the eight Portuguese speaking countries came to $2.04 billion in the first two months of the year – a 37 percent increase, the figures show.

The Portuguese speaking countries are Portugal, Angola, Brazil, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde and Sao Tome e Principe.