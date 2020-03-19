First two Coronavirus patients in Cameroon treated

The first two patients who were tested positive of the Coronavirus have been treated, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has announced.

The Minister made the announcement on Thursday afternoon as he revealed the patients have left the hospital after a 14-day observation.

“The first two COVID-19 patients in our country are negative again. They have just left the hospital to return to their home. Bravo to our valiant health professionals,” the Minister tweeted.

He added that the patients will still remain under observation for a few days while at home and urged the population to remain vigilant and respect hygiene rules and measures put in place by government.