› Health

Happening now

First two Coronavirus patients in Cameroon treated

Published on 19.03.2020 at 17h36 by JournalduCameroun

Doctors battling to cure coronavirus infected-persons in China(c) copyright

The first two patients who were tested positive of the Coronavirus have been treated, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has announced.

The Minister made the announcement on Thursday afternoon as he revealed the patients have left the hospital after a 14-day observation.

“The first two COVID-19 patients in our country are negative again. They have just left the hospital to return to their home. Bravo to our valiant health professionals,” the Minister tweeted.

He added that the patients will still remain under observation for a few days while at home and urged the population to remain vigilant and respect hygiene rules and measures put in place by government.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top