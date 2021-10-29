International › APA

Happening now

Five African countries to hit 40 percent COVID-19 vaccination goal

Published on 29.10.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

Five African countries—less than one-fifth of the continent’s 54 nations—are projected to fully vaccinate 40% of their people against COVID-19 until the end of this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.The latest projection comes as the Region grapples to meet rising demand for essential vaccination commodities, such as syringes.

Three African countries, Seychelles, Mauritius and Morocco, have already met the goal that was set in May by the World Health Assembly, the world’s highest health policy-setting body.

According to the WHO, unless efforts to accelerate the pace take off, only five countries will reach WHO’s mark at the end of 2021.

At the current pace just two more countries, Tunisia and Cabo Verde, will also hit the target, said the Africa office of the UN health agency.

In addition, limited access to crucial commodities such as syringes may slow the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa.

UNICEF has reported an imminent shortfall of up to 2.2 billion auto-disable syringes for COVID-19 vaccination and routine immunization in 2022. This includes 0.3ml auto-disposable syringes for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination.

There is no global stockpile of the 0.3ml specialized syringes, which differ from the 0.5ml syringes used for other types of COVID-19 vaccines and routine vaccination, according to the WHO.

The market for 0.3ml auto-disable syringes is tight and extremely competitive, it says, causing shortage of supply that will remain at least the first quarter of next year.

Already some African countries, such as Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa, have experienced delays in receiving syringes.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top