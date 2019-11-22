Five African teams for 2020 Tour du Rwanda

Published on 22.11.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

The 2020 Tour du Rwanda will cover a total distance of 889 km with the participation of five African national teams in February next year, a sport source revealed Friday in Kigali.The Chairman of Rwanda Cycling Federation, Aimable Bayingana told reporters in Kigali that sixteen teams have been confirmed as participants, with a balanced representation from the major cycling nations of the African continent .

“The competition will also attract a number of globally experienced teams,” he said.

The following is the list of sixteen teams that have been confirmed line-ups for the competition:

World Tour Team: Israel Cycling Academy.

UCI Continental Pro Teams: Total Direct Energie (France),

Delko-Marseille (France), Team Novo Nordisk (USA), Androni-Giocatolli

(Italy).

UCI Continental Teams: Benediction Cycling Team (Rwanda), Pro Touch

Team (South Africa), BAI Sicasal Petro de Luanda (Angola), Bike Aid

(Germany), Vino Astana Motors (Kazakhstan).

National Teams: Rwanda, Eritrea, Algeria, Ethiopia, Cameroon and Belgium.

Stages:

Sunday, February 23

Stage 1: Kigali – Rwamagana – Kigali (114.4 km)

Monday, February 24

Stage 2: Kigali – Huye (120,5km)

Tuesday, February 25

Stage 3: Huye – Rusizi (142km)

Wednesday, February 26

Stage 4: Rusizi – Rubavu (206.3km)

Thursday, February 27

Stage 5: Rubavu – Musanze (84.7km)

Friday, February 28

Stage 6: Musanze – Muhanga (127.3 km)

Saturday, February 29

Stage 7: Kigali – Individual Time Trial (4.5km)

Monday, March 1

Stage 8: Kigali – Kigali (89.3km).

Israel Cycling Academy will be the most elite team in the peloton

following their recent upgrade to UC World Tour, it said.