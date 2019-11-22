Five African teams for 2020 Tour du Rwanda

The 2020 Tour du Rwanda will cover a total distance of 889 km with the participation of five African national teams in February next year, a sport source revealed Friday in Kigali.The Chairman of Rwanda Cycling Federation, Aimable Bayingana told reporters in Kigali that sixteen teams have been confirmed as participants, with a balanced representation from the major cycling nations of the African continent .
“The competition will also attract a number of globally experienced teams,” he said.
The following is the list of sixteen teams that have been confirmed line-ups for the competition:
World Tour Team: Israel Cycling Academy.
UCI Continental Pro Teams: Total Direct Energie (France),
Delko-Marseille (France), Team Novo Nordisk (USA), Androni-Giocatolli
(Italy).
UCI Continental Teams: Benediction Cycling Team (Rwanda), Pro Touch
Team (South Africa), BAI Sicasal Petro de Luanda (Angola), Bike Aid
(Germany), Vino Astana Motors (Kazakhstan).
National Teams: Rwanda, Eritrea, Algeria, Ethiopia, Cameroon and Belgium.
Stages:
Sunday, February 23
Stage 1: Kigali – Rwamagana – Kigali (114.4 km)
Monday, February 24
Stage 2: Kigali – Huye (120,5km)
Tuesday, February 25
Stage 3: Huye – Rusizi (142km)
Wednesday, February 26
Stage 4: Rusizi – Rubavu (206.3km)
Thursday, February 27
Stage 5: Rubavu – Musanze (84.7km)
Friday, February 28
Stage 6: Musanze – Muhanga (127.3 km)
Saturday, February 29
Stage 7: Kigali – Individual Time Trial (4.5km)
Monday, March 1
Stage 8: Kigali – Kigali (89.3km).
Israel Cycling Academy will be the most elite team in the peloton
following their recent upgrade to UC World Tour, it said.