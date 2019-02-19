Five Boko Haram suspects arrested in N’Djamena

The Chadian army say they have arrested five Boko Haram suspects in the capital N’Djamena.The quintet were attempting to infiltrate Chad via its Lac region some 300 km west of the capital, on Tuesday, reliable sources disclosed.

The alleged leader of the five, identified as Ahmat Abdel-Wahab, whose photo was previously displayed at the central police station in N’Djamena, is being held in an undisclosed location, according to police sources reached by APA.

Chadian intelligence services which are currently on maximum alert say they suspect an attack was being prepared against a target in the country.

A top security official speaking under cover of anonymity said “such an infiltration will only trigger the fear of an attack like the one that hit us in 2015.”

For now, the situation is calm in the capital even if security is beefed up in some landmarks such as the city’s main markets.

Following the attacks of 2015, a dozen affiliates of the Nigerian sect Boko Haram had been rounded up, tried and sentenced to death by Chad.