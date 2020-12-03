International › APA

Happening now

Five Botswana soldiers survive helicopter crash

Published on 03.12.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Five members of the Botswana Defence Force escaped death by a whisker on Wednesday when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed on take-off during an anti-poaching operation in the north of the country, army spokesperson Tebo Dikole said on Thursday.Dikole said the incident occurred near Mombo at Chiefs Island in the Moremo Game Reserve when Écureuil AS-350 helicopter failed to take-off.

“All five BDF members aboard the helicopter survived the accident and are currently receiving medical attention,” Dikole said.

The soldiers were on a mission to patrol the game reserve located in the Okavango Delta.

Botswana has intensified patrols along its border areas in the wake of a surge in poaching activities.

One of the encounters between the army and suspected poachers led to the fatal shooting of five Namibian nationals last month.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top