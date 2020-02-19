Five dead hostages found after eastern DR Congo massacre

Published on 19.02.2020 at 19h54 by AFP

Five hostages taken by an armed group that killed 10 people in eastern DR Congo this week have been found dead, a local official said Wednesday.

Five bodies “were discovered in the neighbourhood of the Virunga National Park,” John Kambale Sibendire, a local leader in Malambo district southeast of the city of Beni, told AFP.

“They are the bodies of inhabitants who were taken hostage in the attack,” he said.

Ten people were killed late Monday when suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked the village of Manzahalo.

Eight civilians, a soldier and an intelligence agent died, Kambale said.

The ADF began as an Islamist-rooted rebel group in Uganda that opposed President Yoweri Museveni.

It originally operated in Uganda but fell back to North Kivu, DR Congo’s border province with Uganda, during the Congo Wars of the 1990s.

The militia appears to have halted raids inside Uganda and its recruits today are of various nationalities.

Already blamed for hundreds of civilian deaths in the Beni region since 2014, the group embarked on a series of massacres after the army launched a crackdown in October.

If the five dead are included in the toll, 398 people have died since then.