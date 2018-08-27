Five die in grisly Liberia road accident

Five people have been confirmed dead by medical doctors at the C.H. Rennie Memorial Hospital in Kakata, Margibi County following a tragic motor accident around Morris Farm on the Monrovia – Kakata highway in Margibi County.The accident which took place on Sunday evening also left several others seriously injured, with some said to be in critical condition.

According to the Liberia National Police Margibi County Chief of Traffic, Ganrmifo Toure, a Blue Nissan Almera operated by one Kelvin Trokon Page was overtaking another vehicle while ascending a hill when it collided with a Nissan Hardbody Pick – up truck operated by one Anthony Kolombo.

The drivers of both vehicles and three other occupants were pronounced dead upon arrival at the C. H. Rennie Memorial Hospital, while several other occupants were transferred to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia due to their critical conditions.

The bodies of the dead, all males, have been deposited at the C. H. Rennie Memorial Hospital mortuary in Kakata.

This is the second fatal accident to take place in Margibi County in less than a week.

Late last week a canoe capsized in the Gben River in Margibi County leaving nine people dead.