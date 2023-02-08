International › APA

Happening now

Five Ghanaian students injured after building collapsed

Published on 08.02.2023 at 19h21 by APA News

Five students of the Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School (SHS) are receiving medical attention in hospital after the school’s dining hall building collapsed on Monday evening.The report by the Graphic said that the students were rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Ejura Government Hospital.

It added that the five students were among 200 students who were in the dining hall and that 35 students sustained injuries when the roof of the dining hall of the school caved in on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Health Director, Akwasi Frimpong, confirmed the incident.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top