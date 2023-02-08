Five Ghanaian students injured after building collapsed

Five students of the Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School (SHS) are receiving medical attention in hospital after the school’s dining hall building collapsed on Monday evening.The report by the Graphic said that the students were rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Ejura Government Hospital.

It added that the five students were among 200 students who were in the dining hall and that 35 students sustained injuries when the roof of the dining hall of the school caved in on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Health Director, Akwasi Frimpong, confirmed the incident.