Five migrants die off Morocco, Spain searches for more boats

Five migrants have died trying to cross the Mediterranean, the Spanish coastguard said Thursday after rescuing at least 105 others, while bad weather was hindering a search for another two boats with dozens aboard.

Rescue boats and a helicopter from southern Spain carried out a series of rescue operations late Wednesday and early Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

They spotted three boats but one had capsized, and four migrants were already dead in the water some 40 kilometres (25 miles) off Morocco’s coast.

Another of those rescued died later of cardiac arrest, the spokeswoman said.

Rescuers however managed to save at least 105 people.

On Thursday, rescuers were searching for another two boats in the Alboran Sea between Morocco and Spain’s Andalusian coast, with a total of 107 people on board.

But the coastguard said helicopters were grounded because of bad weather and only rescue boats have been able to go out to sea.

The news came as police said they had arrested 19 people for illegally transporting migrants across the Strait of Gibraltar to Spain using jet skis or small inflatable boats.

They allegedly charged 4,000 euros ($4,900) per crossing and another 500 euros if the person trying to get to Europe needed lodging once in Spain, police said in a statement.

Spain is the third busiest gateway for migrants arriving in Europe, still far behind Italy but catching up fast with Greece.

Many Africans undertaking the long route to Europe are choosing to avoid crossing danger-ridden Libya to get to Italy along the so-called central Mediterranean route, choosing instead to get there via Morocco and Spain.

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 22,400 people arrived in Spain by sea last year, nearly triple the number for 2016.

Some 223 people died along the way.

So far this year, at least 3,778 migrants have arrived in Spain, with more than 180 losing their lives trying to cross the Mediterranean.