Five Sudanese lawyers detained for solidarity protests

At least five lawyers in city of Nyala,South Darfur have been detained after taking part in a protest on Tuesday to show solidarity with anti-government marchers in other parts of Sudan demanding that President Omar al-Bashir step down.A group of awyers gathered in front of courts compound in heart of the city and raised signs calling for the release of hundreds of detainee arrested in two months of protests across Sudan including in the capital Khartoum.

They also demanded that the government respect the right of peaceful protesters to hold rallies.

A lawyer who took part in the marchj in Darfur told APA that the security forces arrested five of his colleagues during their march, including, Modaser Hassn Ali and Mohamed Mostafa Khater.

This is the second march of its kind in the city, which is under emergency law following the deadly conflict between government troops and rebels.

According to the opposition, over three thousands people have been arrested including doctors, activists, university professors, party leaders.

At least 31 people have died in protests since December, deaths blamed on a heavy crackdown by government troops.