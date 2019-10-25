Five teachers taken hostage in Mali

Published on 25.10.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

Armed men suspected to be terrorists have raided the Korientzé Primary School in Mali’s central region of Mopti on Friday, taking five teachers hostage.By Mohamed Dagnoko

“They (the assailants) arrived on motorcycles and heavily armed, while the students were in class. They burned administrative documents and kidnapped five teachers,” a local source told APA.

A little later, images of burning documents appeared on the web, causing outrage among internet users who blame the authorities for the incident.

In central Mali, 750 schools remain closed due to insecurity, leaving more than one million children out of school.