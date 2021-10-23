International › APA

Happening now

Fixtures for 2021/22 Rwanda’s football premier league

Published on 23.10.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) released Friday fixtures for the upcoming 2021/2022 topflight league which is set to quick off on 30 October.Following are fixtures for Day 1 of Rwanda Premier League:

– Marines FC vs Gasogi

– SC Kiyovu vs Gorilla FC

– Rayon Sports Vs Mukura VS

– Espoir vs As Kigali

The league was initially expected to start on October 16, but the football body decided to postpone it to give way to the conclusion of the 2020/21 second division league.

The biggest match of the season which always has many fans waiting – the military side of Rwanda Patriotic Army (APR, french acronym is set to face Rayon Sports, another popular club of the Rwandan capital city Kigali on November 3 at Kigali Stadium on match day four.

