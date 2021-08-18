Flash flood hits Ethiopia’s capital, kills unspecified number of people

Flash floods triggered by heavy downpour on Tuesday killed an unspecified number of people including children in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.In a statement, the Addis Ababa City Press Secretary office said the floods, caused by the heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon struck Asko, Adey Abeba Square, German Square and Golf Club areas of the city and claimed lives and destroyed properties.

The statement does not disclose the number of fatalities or injuries but said rescue teams are deployed to carry out preventive measures and rescue missions.

Injured people have been taken to hospitals, and are receiving emergency medical services, the office said.

Deputy Mayor of the city, Adanech Abiebie, has expressed her sadness over the tragic loss of life and injuries caused by the flood that hit the city.

“Although a lot of flood preventive measures were taken, today’s incident shows the need to do more,” Adanech said.

The Mayor also urged the public to be cautious as recent weather projections show the possibility of heavy rains in the coming days.