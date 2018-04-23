Fleeing Anglophones will pose future administrative problems, Mayor warns Gov’t

The Mayor of Konye, Goerge Musima Lobe, has warned Government on the future administrative problems that the fleeing Anglophones will pose to the administration, if preemptive measures are not taken to stem the tides.

According to the municipal authority, thousands of Anglophones, who have sought refuge in the various forests of his municipality, have begun erecting new chiefdoms and villages, which is a ticking time bomb in the future with the original aborigines of these villages and by extension the Government.

Mayor Musima Lobe sounded the note of caution to the Meme administrative authorities in Kumba, on Thursday, April 19, 2018, during a Council session dedicated to the examination of the 2017 Administrative and Management Accounts of the Council.

This was the first time the Council was holding its session out of its municipality due to the socio-political upheavals in the area.

The Mayor warned that if those people trapped in the bushes are not immediately brought back home, then Government should be bracing up for more deadly ethnic clashes in the future which, may plunge the country into sectarian conflicts if not properly managed.

“The fact that even a Council session like this cannot hold in the Divisional headquarters tells of how disturbing the security situation has become. I believe that the Government is capable of restoring peace and order in the area, but everything should be done fast because the separatists have become demons to which no one is able to talk to. It may only require extra-ordinary human beings with a high spiritual commitment to convince this displaced Cameroonians to abandon their new ways of life,” the Mayor said.

During a recent preparatory meeting ahead of this year’s International Labour Day, Mayor Musima appealed to the powers that be to hasten the process of dialogue and reconciliation for all was not well in the various Sub-divisions.

Meantime, most of the Konye Council staff has taken up permanent residence in Kumba because of the precarious security situation in their municipality.