Flights coming from abroad must first land at Addis Ababa airport: Ethiopian Official

The government of Ethiopia said all flights coming from abroad or domestic airports in Ethiopia must first land at Addis Ababa airport before proceeding to the embattled Tigray Region.“Flights coming from the prohibited airspace must also land at Addis Ababa airport before proceeding abroad or a domestic airport in Ethiopia,” Dina Mufti, Spokesperson of Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday in a briefing.

“As detailed in the guidelines, all operators must submit and get approval for flight details, such as flight number, type of aircraft, the purpose of the flight, details of passenger, and type of cargo before conducting flight operations,” Dina said

In a statement issued earlier the Ministry said that standard search shall be conducted at Addis Ababa Bole international airport on all departing and arriving aircraft, cargos, passengers, crews, and including bulky cargos which might need dismantling for search and screening.

The federal Government also requires all passenger and cargo airplane flights to carry people or equipment related to only humanitarian aid missions.

“Despite the above-stated arrangements and the Federal Government’s willingness to work closely with humanitarian operators, some reports, mistakenly or otherwise, have continued to misinform the international community as if the Government of Ethiopia has been obstructing flights into the Tigray region, the statement added..

Saying that the unilateral ceasefire declared by the government is intended to protect peace and security to the people in the region, create peaceful farming atmosphere for the farmers and continue peaceful negotiation with international stakeholders, the Spokesperson said the TPLF group has not yet shown any interest to adhere to respect secession of hostility.

“The terrorist TPLF has continued disseminating disinformation, fake news and misinformation as false propaganda to mislead the international community, ” he added.