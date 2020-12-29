Flood warning as tropical storm heads towards Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans should brace for heavy rains and flash flooding as Tropical Depression Chalane barrels its ways towards the country and neighbouring Mozambique, weather experts warned on Monday.The Meteorological Services Department said heavy rains are expected between Wednesday and Friday in Zimbabwe’s Eastern along the border with Mozambique, as well as along the main watershed that include the capital Harare.

“Flash flooding in areas of poor drainage as well as along river basins plus mudslides and landslides as well as collapse of walls, due to excessive moisture, remain probable,” the the weather forecasters said.

They warned that the depression is expected to re-intensify into a tropical storm after it entered the warmer waters of the Mozambique Channel at the weekend.

The impact of the storm is seen dissipating by the end of the forthcoming weekend, the department said.

The expected tropical storm comes less than two years after Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi were pummeled by the deadly Cyclone Idai that left a trail of destruction and several thousands dead in March 2019.