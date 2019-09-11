International › APA

Happening now

Focus on economic, export diversification, UNCTAD tells developing nations

Published on 11.09.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

Economic and export diversification is the best response to the challenges posed by climate change in developing countries that depend on commodities, according to UNCTAD’s Commodities and Development Report 2019.“The  climate crisis poses an existential threat to commodity-dependent  developing countries and will result in the collapse of some economies  if decisive action is not taken now,” the report warns quoting UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

The  diversification could be horizontal, which entails venturing into new  goods and sectors to reduce dependence on a narrow range of commodities,  or vertical, which involves moving the value chain of a commodity up to  increase its worth.

A  successful diversification strategy will likely include a combination  of horizontal policies, such as strengthening human capital through  investments in education and health, and targeted measures to promote  individual sectors, the report added.

According  to UNCTAD’s release, UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi said “the  developing countries need to assess their diversification potential and  reduce their commodity dependence, which for decades has kept them  exposed to volatile markets and climate change, more than ever before.”

As  climate crisis causes shocks to various commodity sectors and poses  dire economic risks, the countries need financial and technical support  to implement their stated climate action plans, it was pointed out.

Besides,  the report stated that developed countries need to meet their  commitment under the Paris Agreement to transfer environmentally-friendly technologies to developing countries to help them effectively  participate in global efforts to mitigate and adapt to the climate  crisis.

Tags :


News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top