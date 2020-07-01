Football: AfCON postponed to Januar 2022

Cameroon will still have to wait to host the African Cup of Nations (AfCON) that is postponed to 2022 because of the new coronavirus.The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which met Tuesday by videoconference, made such a decision.

“After consulting the various stakeholders and taking into account the current global situation, the continental flagship tournament was rescheduled to take place in January 2022. The dates of the final phase and of the remaining playoff games will be announced in due course,” the website of the governing body of African football reads.

Algeria, the defending African champion, was to put its trophy in play from January 9 to February 6, 2021.

Consequently, the African Nations Championship (CHAN) is postponed to January 2021. Also scheduled in Cameroon, this competition involving selections made up of local players was to take place from April 4 to 25, 2020 before the pandemic occurs.

The CAF’s Executive Committee says it is “satisfied with the Cameroonian authorities for their commitment in hosting the two competitions.”

In addition, the 2020 edition of the CAF Awards ceremony, during which the best players in continental football are awarded, is canceled. Similarly, the structure led by Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar made a cross on the African Cup of Nations for women 2020, “because of the unprecedented situation.”

In addition, a meeting with the organizing committees for the U-17 and U-20 African Cups of Nations was cancelled “in order to finalize the arrangements for the zonal qualifying tourneys.”

Inter-club contests, namely the African Champions League and the Confederation Cup, will resume next September in the Final Four format. And “each semi-final will be played in a single match,” said CAF.

For the Champions League, the place to host the Final Four tournament is yet to be determined. On the other hand, it is in Morocco that the Final Four of the Confederation Cup will be held.

Finally, the 42nd Ordinary General Assembly of the CAF was postponed to December 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“In accordance with the recommendations of the CAF Governance Committee, the Elective General Meeting will be held on March 12, 2021,” the press release added.