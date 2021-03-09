Football: CAF cancels U17 AfCON 2021

International › APA

Published on 09.03.2021 at 22h21 by APA News

The Emergency Committee of the African football governing body cites the Covid-19 as the main reason for the postponement of the pan-African competition.By Ibrahima Dione

The decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) was made on Monday evening. 

Meeting in Rabat, Morocco to decide on the holding of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations, the CAF Emergency Committee said it “took note of the constraints faced by some of the participating member associations, as well as by the host country.”

It acknowledged that “the coronavirus pandemic continues to present significant challenges for the holding of international sport events.”

In view of all these reasons, the Committee canceled the 2021 edition of U17 AfCON. 

The competition was initially slated for Morocco on March 13-31 2021.

