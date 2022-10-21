Football : Cameroonian Born Fabrice Ondoua To Play European Competition

Goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoua and his club qualified for the Europa League conference thanks to his team’s victory during the Cup of Latvia.

A new trophy for the one who was named best goalkeeper of the 2017 African Cup of Nations. This is the Latvian Cup. Playing against Rigas FS, Fabrice Ondoua, also captain of his team, was able to preserve his team’s cage, FK Auda.

A match which ended with the score of 0-1. Enough to allow FK Auda win a trophy for the first time in its history. A distinction hiding another, the Latvian club also qualified for the group stage of the Europa League conference (UEFA’s third competition after the Champions League and the Europa League).

Though Fabrice Ondoua is said to have registered remarkable performance with his club in the Latvian Cup, the team however does not manage to climb the ladder in the league. FK Auda is currently in fifth place in the championship which has 10 teams. In 32 games, the club recorded 14 wins, 6 draws, and 12 losses.