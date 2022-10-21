Sport › Football

Happening now

Football : Cameroonian Born Fabrice Ondoua To Play European Competition

Published on 21.10.2022 at 14h37 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

Goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoua and his club qualified for the Europa League conference thanks to his team’s victory during the Cup of Latvia.

 

A new trophy for the one who was named best goalkeeper of the 2017 African Cup of Nations. This is the Latvian Cup. Playing against Rigas FS, Fabrice Ondoua, also captain of his team, was able to preserve his team’s cage, FK Auda.

 

A match which ended with the score of 0-1. Enough to allow FK Auda win a trophy for the first time in its history. A distinction hiding another, the Latvian club also qualified for the group stage of the Europa League conference (UEFA’s third competition after the Champions League and the Europa League).

 

Though Fabrice Ondoua is said to have registered remarkable performance with his club in the Latvian Cup, the team however does not manage to climb the ladder in the league. FK Auda is currently in fifth place in the championship which has 10 teams. In 32 games, the club recorded 14 wins, 6 draws, and 12 losses.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top