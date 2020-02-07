Football: CHAN-bound Rwanda line up double friendlies

The Rwandan national football team have lined up two highly competitive friendlies against Cameroon and Congo-Brazzaville as part of their 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) preparations, sports officials confirmed in Kigali over the weekend.Rwanda’s Wasps will play the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Yaoundé on 24 February before hosting the Red Devils of Congo-Brazzaville four days later at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali.

Like other competing nations, Rwanda will know their opponents for the CHAN 2020 in the official draw for the tournament on 17 February 2020 at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports de Yaoundé in Yaoundé.

CHAN 2020 is scheduled to kick off from 4 to 25 April 2020 in Cameroon.

This will be Rwanda’s fourth appearance in the tournament.