Cameroon: Fecafoot sack Clarence Seedorf after Afcon debacle

Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert have been relieved of their duties as head coach and assistant of the Indomitable Lions, the Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot has announced

“After consultations from the one hand with members of the executive committee, and with the Minister of Sports and physical education, following the premature exit of the male National football team, the indomitable lions the Cameroon Football Federation….puts an end to the functions of Head coach Clarence Seedorf and Deputy coach Patrick Kluivert..” Fecafoot said in a communiqué published on Tuesday.

Barely eleven months after the Dutch duo was appointed to lead Cameroon to a 6th continental victory, their contracts with Fecafoot has been terminated over what many consider as poor management of the team.

The termination comes just less than 24 hours after the Minister of Sports and Physical Education Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi questioned the qualities of the technical bench ad said he had instructed Fecafoot to analyse the severance clause in Seedorf’s contract for a final decision to be taken.

Cameroon relinquished their 2017 Afcon crown in Egypt at the round of 16 after a 3-2 defeat at the round of 16 to Nigeria as Seedorf managed a solitary win in four games played at the tournament.

The Dutch duo arrived Cameroon in August 2018 replacing Alexandre Belinga who was in temporary charge following the sacking of Hugo Broos who guided the Indomitable Lions to the 2017 triumph.