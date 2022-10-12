Sport › Football

Happening now

Football: Contrasting Results Last Weekend For Cameroon Players

Published on 12.10.2022 at 09h31 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 04: Andre Onana of FC Internazionale in action during the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at San Siro Stadium on October 04, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

Several Indomitable Lions featured last weekend in major leagues around the globe. While some emerged victorious, others have had less glorious results.

 

Among the Indomitable Lions who were major players in the victory of their team was central defender Harold Moukoudi. His Club AEK Athens won 2 goals to 0 against Aris Salonika of his compatriot Nicolas Nkoulou.

 

Striker Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on his side participated in the victory of Besiktas (1-0) against Giresunspor. Scorer, Joyskim Dawa scored his third goal of the season regarding Steaua Bucharest’s victory against Petrolul Ploiesti (2-0).

 

In the US Major League Soccer (MLS), Olivier Mbaizo delivered a highly appreciated performance confirming his good start of the season, but above all helping his club, Philadelphia Union to win by 4 goals to 0.

 

In Italian Serie A, André Onana, played for the first time the championship and helped Inter Milan with 3 decisive saves, to win 2-1 against Sassuolo. Another prominent player was, André Franck Zambo Anguissa who shone with Naples in their 4-1 victory against Cremonese.

 

Counter-performances

 

Nouhou Tolo with his club, Seattle Sounders ended the match on 2-2 result against San José Earthquakes. Same result with Enzo Ebosse as his team Udinese in Italy loss against Atalanta Bergamo though the defender played all the match.

 

Enzo Tchato holder with Montpellier delivered a correct match, despite the defeat of his club against Monaco. Bryan Mbeumo playing with Brentford in England Premier Leaguetook a suitcase against Newcastle, losing 5-1.

 

Adrien Tameze and Martin Hongla all watched helplessly as their club Hella Verona lost to Salernitana.

Tags : | | | | | | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top