Football: Contrasting Results Last Weekend For Cameroon Players

Several Indomitable Lions featured last weekend in major leagues around the globe. While some emerged victorious, others have had less glorious results.

Among the Indomitable Lions who were major players in the victory of their team was central defender Harold Moukoudi. His Club AEK Athens won 2 goals to 0 against Aris Salonika of his compatriot Nicolas Nkoulou.

Striker Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on his side participated in the victory of Besiktas (1-0) against Giresunspor. Scorer, Joyskim Dawa scored his third goal of the season regarding Steaua Bucharest’s victory against Petrolul Ploiesti (2-0).

In the US Major League Soccer (MLS), Olivier Mbaizo delivered a highly appreciated performance confirming his good start of the season, but above all helping his club, Philadelphia Union to win by 4 goals to 0.

In Italian Serie A, André Onana, played for the first time the championship and helped Inter Milan with 3 decisive saves, to win 2-1 against Sassuolo. Another prominent player was, André Franck Zambo Anguissa who shone with Naples in their 4-1 victory against Cremonese.

Counter-performances

Nouhou Tolo with his club, Seattle Sounders ended the match on 2-2 result against San José Earthquakes. Same result with Enzo Ebosse as his team Udinese in Italy loss against Atalanta Bergamo though the defender played all the match.

Enzo Tchato holder with Montpellier delivered a correct match, despite the defeat of his club against Monaco. Bryan Mbeumo playing with Brentford in England Premier Leaguetook a suitcase against Newcastle, losing 5-1.

Adrien Tameze and Martin Hongla all watched helplessly as their club Hella Verona lost to Salernitana.