Football: Dakar Sacré-Cœur, Olympique Lyonnais in three-year extension partnership

The Senegalese and French clubs, on Monday July 12, 2021, officially signed the extension of their cooperation until 30 June 2024.Strengthening the Dakar-Lyon axis in the long term is the objective of this partnership. In an article published on its website, Olympique Lyonnais explained that “through this new extension, the two parties (want) to continue the work started six years ago.”

In August 2018, after a first agreement signed three years earlier, Dakar Sacré-Cœur (DSC) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) had renewed their commitment. According to OL, its international strategy based on sharing know-how and experience has enabled “DSC to be recognized as one of the leading clubs in Senegal.”

Within the framework of this “broad-spectrum collaboration,” the club based in Sicap Liberte 1, in Dakar, and the seven-time French champion, have been able to organize “numerous exchanges between their staff”.

The Rhone-based club stressed that its relationship with DSC is based on “the development and perpetuation of a local training model inspired by (its) own method.”

This common philosophy has notably facilitated the recruitment of two Senegalese players: Ousseynou Ndiaye (midfielder) and Abdoulaye Niakhate Ndiaye (defender). DSC has also set up a “women’s team.” Only three years after its creation, that team won the Senegalese championship this season.

In addition to football, Olympique Lyonnais supports Dakar Sacre-Cœur in its social activities based on “values such as cros-intercultural activities, parity, solidarity, performance and self-sacrifice.”

For Jean-Michel Aulas, President of Olympique Lyonnais, “this new extension marks a further step in the tremendous momentum behind this project. It is with determination and ambition that we are going to pursue this same momentum.”

For his part, Mathieu Chupin, Deputy Chairman of DSC, declared that the two clubs, “in different contexts and scales, share the same economic and social ambitions in the service of successful sports projects.”