Football : Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, At Career Climax!

The Bayern Munich striker has had an incredible performance for some weeks now and has just shown it with a new cannon shot against Inter Milan.

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting does not come down from his cloud! Holder with Bayern Munich this Tuesday evening against Inter Milan for the last playing day of the Champions League without stakes for the two teams already fixed on their fates, the Cameroonian scored again and in what way! Indeed, the former PSG scored the 2-0 goal for the Bavarians by shooting from 20 meters to the skylight of his compatriot André Onana.

The 7th goal in the last 6 games for “Choupo” who is in the form of his life! The Indomitable Lions player spoke after the meeting at the microphones of Prime Video (relayed by Bayern & Germany on Twitter)

“The Champions League is a great competition. We want to win every game and we knew it would be special to have six wins in the group. That’s why we wanted to show that we have the quality to beat any opponent. I know what I’m capable of, things have been going well for me the past few weeks. I’m happy with my goals and assists. We work very hard in training and this is the result. I feel the confidence of the team, everyone trusts each other.”