Football: From jeering to cheering Gambia’s Scorpions

Gambian football fans have gone from jeering to cheering their national team the Scorpions after a recent string of good but unexpected results in qualifiers for the 2021 African Cup of Nations, a tournament to which they have never qualified.Just two weeks ago, interest by fans in The Gambian team had been dismissive and one of total indifference but by stinging Angola 3-1 in Luanda and drawing 2-2 at home against the Democratic Republic of Congo, hopes have been rekindled that after all it could be the year of the Scorpions to qualify for the Nations Cup for the first time in their history.

At four points after two matches, they top Group D by virtue of a superior goal difference against Gabon who have the same points.

The Scorpions have been one of several bogey teams in West Africa, but after Mauritania made it to the 2019 Cup of Nations, The Gambia is left with the dubious distinction of being the only country in the region never having qualified for the continent’s foremost football showpiece.

Even perennial minnows Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau who used to be in the same footballing wilderness with Gambia have pulled ahead of the Scorpions.

They have all taken part in the last three editions for the holy grail of African football, Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde gracing it twice and Mauritania once.

But the euphoria and sense of expectation around the Scorpions this time round has not been seen for generations.

The thousands of fans among them Ebrima Bah who cheered the home side to a 2-2 draw against DR Congo hope that their good run will continue in September next year when The Gambia play Group D opponents Gabon.

Many Gambian followers of the Scorpions at first thought beating Angola away was too good to be true, a proverbial flash in the pan and nothing more.

But by the time the home game against DR Congo came around, this guarded optimism burst into a full blooming season of renewed interest in the national team.

“After so many false dawns in football, perhaps 2021 is the magic year for us” an excited Bah told APA shortly after the match with DR Congo who are ninth in FIFA’s African rankings.

He had not attended the Scorpions home games for more than a decade but after their flying start to the qualifiers for Cameroon 2021, Bah said his patriotic fervor has been revived and he would look forward to attending all their matches home and away if he can afford the time.

Dressed in national colours, another Scorpions fan Alieu Ceesay said he will apply pragmatism in his support for the team.

“As fans of a small footballing nation we have to temper our expectations with a dose of realism” he cautioned, but still proudly waved a small Gambian flag he had taken to the game which took place before a sellout crowd at the Independence Stadium in the coastal town of Bakau, 16km outside the capital Banjul.

At 47th place The Gambia are the lowest ranked team in their group, more than 15 places below Angola (31), 27 beneath Gabon (19) and DR Congo (9).

Although they are third in the group DR Congo are still the bookies favourite to win the group, thanks to their pedigree.

The Congolese had qualified for the Nations Cup 19 times and won the tournament in 1968 and 1974.

They are also the first African country to qualify for the football World Cup in 1974.

Although their fortunes in the competition hit a snag from 1978 to 1988, the Leopards have been a presence in continental football ever since.

Thus going into the game in Banjul, they were favourites to beat the Scorpions whose experience in any major football competition was minimal at best.

The Gambia fielded a new look side to one that defeated Angola away with striker Assan Cessay the hero in Luanda sitting out the DR Congo game due to a second yellow.

Defender Ngine Faye Njie and midfielder Ablie Jallow were unavailable for the Scorpions after picking up knocks in the Angola game.

The Leopards were on course to live up to the form book after scoring an opportunist goal just before halftime but an equalizer by captain Pa Modou Jagne sent the fans into delirium.

Although the visitors would score again, to the surprise of many fans Tom Saintfait’s charges showed character to equalize at the death to reclaim the driving seat in the group.

Local football pundits have been pointing to the never-say-die attitude of the team, a character that was conspicuously absent in past Gambians national sides that struggled to win or get anything from games.

Another new aspect to the Gambian game especially in the last two matches is the Scorpions swashbuckling swagger against their opponents, dominating possession for much of the encounter against DR Congo and going toe to toe against Angola in Luanda.

Although the pundits call for cautious optimism, this new approach which emphasizes keeping the ball has surprised followers of Gambian football not least its fans.

Qualifying to their first Nations Cup may be a long way away but Scorpions fans are basking in the rare satisfaction that their side will top Group D for another nine months thanks to a superior goal advantage (5) over Gabon (1) after two rounds of matches.

In the meantime, the football world have time to get used to the unfamiliar look of Group D, the Scorpions topping a qualifying group for a major competition and allow their fans to at least dream about making history.