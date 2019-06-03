Football: Gambia extends national coach’s contract

The Gambia Youth and Sport ministry has extended the contract of Scorpions football coach Tom Saintfiet to 2021 after he took the team within a whisker of qualifying for its first African Nations Cup tournament.A statement by The Gambia Football Federation seen by APA on Monday suggests that the 46-year old Belgian technician is being tasked with qualifying the Scorpions to their first nations cup tournament in the next two years.

The Gambian senior national team have never qualified for Africa’s most prestigious football tournament.

Under the Belgian, the Scorpions narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2019 tournament which kicks off in Egypt later this month.

The GFF said Sainfiet is also expected to qualify the team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His contract extension comes a week before he is supposed to lead his charges in friendlies against Guinea and Morocco on 7th and 12th June respectively.